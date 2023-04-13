The University of the West Indies and the Ministry of Education have committed through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, to preserve Dr. Eric Williams' collection. Reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Immanuel Nunez bring you the details.

Cool And Smooth T20 Preview

Let's bring the cricket back home. Where the Cool and Smooth T20 Explosion tournament bowls off tomorrow at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Tournament coordinator Dario Bartley says this event can be seen as a stepping stone for youngsters who want to one day take their game to another level...

Businessman Killed Was Waiting On FUL Says Gary

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith tells Tv6 News that the businessman who was killed during a car-jacking on Wednesday was among many who had received provisional approvals for a Firearm User's Licence but after 18 months had not received a permit to carry a licensed firearm. This, as the National Security Minister told the Express newspaper that the new Police Commissioner informed him that, a "robust and tho­rough assessment" of FUL applications was necessary.

Tempa Drama In Tobago

Tempers flare in Tobago over the performance of dancehall artiste TEMPA, at the Buccoo Goat and Crab races on Tuesday night, which saw scores of children singing obscene language lyrics to TEMPA's songs, Beggin and Mcing. The Buccoo Village Council has since apologized for the incident.

UNC Says CoP Must Approve FUL Applications Now

One Oppositiion MP is calling on the Police Commissioner to "expedite the granting of Firearm User's Licences to law-abiding citizens and business owners who qualify" to be able to carry licenced firearms. Meanwhile, the National Security Minister told the Express Newspaper "it is quite proper and right for Police Commissioner, to ensure FUL's are granted "to suitably qualified persons."

Project Lara On Track For 2024

By 2024, nine percent of the country's power needs are to come from a renewable source. This, from the Ministry of Energy which happily announces that Project Lara is on track.