UTT CPLCC MOU

The University of Trinidad and Tobago and the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber have teamed up to improve employment prospects for graduates.

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding to give effect to the collaboration.

The MOU will target a top performing engineering student who will intern at a business place or company facilitated by the Chamber, upon graduation.

Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was at the signing held at the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce office, in Camden Couva on Wednesday morning.

