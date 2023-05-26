The Unit Trust Corporation records a 2022 profit of twenty million dollars.
TV6 covered its Annual General Meeting on Thursday.
The Trinity Cathedral is celebrating 200 years in Trinidad but it remains closed for repairs. Still, the Church continues to carry out its social outreach programmes and it's asking for your support in its efforts.
The Prime Minister is abiding by the ruling of the Privy Council, this from Attorney-at-Law, Mario Merritt.
Merritt was reacting to the Prime Minister's statement in the House of Representatives on Wednesday in response to calls by the Opposition to call Government Elections now.
What is the East Indians' greatest contribution to Trinidad and Tobago? While many laud their contributions in food, dance and culture, one businessman and author believes the East Indians' greatest contribution is in the field of business.
In the latest match of the North Zone T20 Tournament Pole 9 got the better of Santa Cruz by 11 runs.
And Police defeated Shannon Sports Club by 85 runs.
The Mayor of Chaguanas says the Opposition was right all along, and the current situation with respect to Local Government could have been avoided.
