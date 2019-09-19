The United States, United Kingdom and European Union are urging Guyana's President, David Granger, to immediately set an election date for Guyana.
In a joint statement today, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, UK High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn and the EU's Ambassador to that country, Fernando Ponz Cantó thanked the Guyana Elections Commission for coming up with a proposed elections time-frame.
However, the three ambassadors said by going past September 18th, Guyana's Government is now in breach of the Constitution, after failing to adhere to the CCJ's decisions on June 18th, and the court's subsequent orders.
Political Analyst, Dr. Winford James, is wary of this call from the US, UK and EU.
The three ambassadors say the situation comes at great cost to the people of Guyana and that it hinders their ability to support Guyana's development needs.
Dr. James feels those are words that should not be ignored.