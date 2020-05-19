The Attorney General said today that one key US government has said it "is extremely pleased with Trinidad and Tobago in all of its affairs."
Juhel Browne reports.
Plans are afoot to abolish the long vacation period for the court where it's closed between August 1st and September 15th.
No flurry of business activity as the country enters Phase two of the reopening of the economy, that's the assessment of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
Businesses are slowly but surely resuming their operations at Maracas Beach.
Ten persons received keys to new homes on Tuesday, during an abridged, virtual version of the Housing Development Corporation's standard key distribution ceremonies.
