With COVID-19 vaccines HARD to come by, for some countries, the U.S. government mad AN encouraging announcement, on Monday.
A spin-off from the situation caused by the La Soufiere eruptions in St Vincent is that police resources on the island are stretched.
Forty-one thousand, Five hundred and forty-five persons in T&T have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but things aren't ramping up just yet.
BpTT says that there have been no new COVID-19 cases among personnel at its offshore platforms since April 15th.
He may be out of the Tokyo Olympics because of injuries following an accident earlier this year, but Michael Alexander is making slow progress and says he wants to represent T&T in the future.
Since the COVID regulations came into play, police have dished out over eight thousand tickets to people found in violation.
