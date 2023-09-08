A team from the U.S. Navy's Southern Command is in Trinidad on its Continuing Promise 2023 mission. The team is providing support and training to the Ministry of Health, the Defence Force, the ODPM and other agencies, with the aim of increasing medical readiness and disaster preparedness.
US NAVY BRINGS MEDICAL SUPPORT TO TT
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We heading down South as the upcoming CPL matches take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Acade…
In this episode of Morning Edition, Tobago Businesswoman Diane Hadad shares her views on th…
Seventh Day Adventist Pastor, Clive Dottin says the decriminalisation of marijuana was a colossal failure.
TKR's Coach Phil Simmons was allowed to break beach on Wednesday morning, he left the TKR camp and went back to school. In fact he went straight to his alma mater Holy Cross College. The school paid tribute to Simmons who was part of the Class of 1979.
Trinbago Knight Riders got their first points of the tournament on Wednesday with a 13-run win against Barbados Royals at the Queen's Park Oval.
TKR made 155 for 3, with Deandra Dottin getting 47.