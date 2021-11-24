Us Embassy On T&T

Charge d' Affairs of the Embassy of the United States of America, Shante J. Moore, is concerned with the high rate of vaccine hesitancy in the country. Mr. Moore spoke with a number of religious leaders in Tobago, at the Lowlands Mosque. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

