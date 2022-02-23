13 year-old Ihouma Straughn George, a student of Mason Hall Secondary School, was featured on Monday on the US Embassy's social media page, as part of events commemorating Black History Month. Her feature focused on talk show host Oprah Winfrey. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A TASTE OF CARNIVAL

A TASTE OF CARNIVAL

In this segment of "Taste of Carnival" we head over to the Queen's Park Savannah for a look …