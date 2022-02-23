13 year-old Ihouma Straughn George, a student of Mason Hall Secondary School, was featured on Monday on the US Embassy's social media page, as part of events commemorating Black History Month. Her feature focused on talk show host Oprah Winfrey. More from Elizabeth Williams.
US EMBASSY FEATURES TOBAGO STUDENT
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In this segment of "Taste of Carnival" we head over to the Queen's Park Savannah for a look …
Following a report by TV6 News highlighting the plight of CEPEP workers, some of whom are ow…
Cricket gets the go ahead. As Wednesday the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket launched their Inter…
A nine year-old girl died in a house fire in Beetham Gardens on Wednesday.
A recently operationalized ballistics department at the Forensic Sciences Centre is being cr…
13 year-old Ihouma Straughn George, a student of Mason Hall Secondary School, was featured o…