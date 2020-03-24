The US Embassy says it has received requests from US citizens in Trinidad and Tobago who want to return to the US, as this country has closed its borders to international travel.
Juhel Browne reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The US Embassy says it has received requests from US citizens in Trinidad and Tobago who want to return to the US, as this country has closed its borders to international travel.
We continue with the second part of our series "Behind The Crime" where we get a close-up t the story behind the action of some behind bars.
Dr. Stephanie Flettalati of the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA, is breaking down for us, the technical terms relating to COVID19.
The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association is banned from the Couva hospital where some of the COVID-19 patients are being quarantined.
Time to hear from the main actors at the Olympics Games, the athletes.
Now President of the Olympic Committee Brian Lewis believes the cancellation of the Olympics was always on the cards.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription