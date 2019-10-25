A UNC Senator is accusing the PNM of abusing State resources, for political gain, in the upcoming Local Government Elections. Senator Saddam Hosein says it involves the Unemployment Relief Programme, and at least one marginal area. Juhel Browne reports.
URP Being Used By PNM For Votes Claims Hosein
Juhel Browne
