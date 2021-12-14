There's relief for 146 Caribbean Airlines passengers as they are set to leave San Juan Puerto Rico on a flight at 12am on Wednesday to return to Trinidad. The passengers who were initially aboard Flight BW 483 became stranded following a medical emergency landing on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the group was at an airport in San Juan. Alicia Boucher has the timeline of events.

