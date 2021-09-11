Over 9,000 people have received the one shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of government's vaccination outreach initiative. The plan is to push it further into various communities and commercial spaces. However, Tobago remains an area of serious concern. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

