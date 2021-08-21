Since the vaccination of children began in this country last Wednesday, about 12 percent of the school-aged population have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Ministry of Health now intends to focus on children who are differently-abled and those in other at-risk groups. Here's that report from Alicia Boucher.

