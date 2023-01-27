In Parliament today, the Works and Transport Minister gave an update on works to address a major landslip at Skinner Trace, along the S.S. Erin Road. Minister Rohan Sinanan has highlighted two phases of works to be done. And, a contractor should be on site in June. Alicia Boucher has the details from the House of Representatives.
Update On Landslip At Skinner Trace
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
UNIPET says it has been working with the sector's regulator to find ways to get a better pro…
Two men have been shot and killed, in Blanchisseuse. The deadly shooting happened at a works…
No International Soca Monarch Competition this year, as the show has been cancelled. This, a…
To the sport of intellectuals... It's the first time chess will be played at the CAC Games a…
In Parliament today, the Works and Transport Minister gave an update on works to address a m…
The cancellation of the International Soca Monarch competition has sparked a lot of discussi…