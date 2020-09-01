Some resident of La Seiva Maraval have been cut off from the rest of the country going on three days now, as the only road allowing access to their community collapsed on Sunday.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Meanwhile the Education Minister had words of encouragement today for students across the nation.
Minister of Energy Franklyn Khan says the government is very closely monitoring, reports of a tilting Venezuelan oil tanker anchored in the Gulf of Paria.
Residents of Lucian Road in Belmont are pleading for water, saying it’s been one month since they've had a potable supply in their homes.
The new academic year has begun, but TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas has described its start as challenging, even overwhelming, with teachers still in orientation mode.
Mask regulations have been updated to standardize the age for mandatory mask wearing by children to be eight years and over.
