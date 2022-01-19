COVID-19 continues to take a disproportionate toll on pregnant women, with six mothers now having succumbed to the virus. There have also been several instances of mother-to-child transmission which resulted in death for one baby. Yet, vaccination rates among this vulnerable population continues to be very low. The Ministry of Health is urging all pregnant women to take the lifeline being offered to them, before it's too late.
