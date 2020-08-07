Toco/Sangre Grande is according to analysts, a constituency to watch. It swings from PNM to UNC and it is a PNM held controlled constituency which lost ground in the 2019 local government election to the UNC. How will it swing? TV6's Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine & Brandon Benoit visited to unmask the vote.
Unmasking the Vote: Toco/Sangre Grande
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
We continue with our Unmasking the Vote segment, where we speak with the people on the ground, to get a feel of where their minds are at ahead of the general election.
