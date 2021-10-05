Trade Union heads are weighing in on Budget 2022, and suffice it to say, they're dubious about the entire thing! Their concerns have found common ground with at least one economist, who shares the sentiment that the budget was basically a ruse. Rynessa Cutting has the highlights from the OWTU's post-budget forum.

