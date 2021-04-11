Unions United Fight

Watson Duke sees the PNM as the enemy of the people and he, as president of the National Trade Union Centre, feels that there should be fresh national elections. As Elizabeth Williams reports Duke's comments came as the three trade union federations held a motorcade in Tobago from Crown Point to Charlotteville.
This country's largest hydrocarbon producer, bpTT, says that someone who visited one of its offshore platforms has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Port of Port of Spain is to get a new crane which will be able to handle significantly moree cargo...
Help for St Vincent from Trinidad and Tobago. And a move to repatritriate nationals caught there..after the eruption of La Soufriers volcano..
It was a disappointing day for javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott in his season opener ahead of the 2021 Olympics.