The government is put on notice by the Labour Movement. Tobago has spoken and Trinidad will soon. The warning comes following the announcement by the Prime Minister and the Attorney General in relation to the new vaccination policy and the safe zone expansion. On Thursday the Joint Trade Union Movement urged government to withdraw and start from ground zero. Here's more from Nicole M Romany
Unions Threaten Threaten Action If Govt Does Not Withdraw
A call tonight to repair the road and leaking pipeline in a community just on the outskirts of the capital city. Residents of Africa Road in John John say the road collapsed on October 23rd..due to a twice-weeky discharge of thousands of gallons of water the WASA tanks above them in Picton.
The Attorney General says he does not understand the position of the leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement who says he supports being vaccinated against Covid 19 but is not supporting the Government's plan for all public sector workers to be vaccinated or face being furloughed from mid- January.
Covid -19 and job losses are proving to be a problem this Christmas Season as many businesses are experiencing low sales.
One Senior Counsel weighs in one the controversial matter between Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and the Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA, Watson Duke.
Weeks after a 29 year old Philippino Lika Bernas goes missing, her roommate is pleading for your help to find her... she fears for her roommate hoping it's not another Andrea.
Time to make a splash… As one swimming administrator is expressing caution for eager sea bathers and swimming enthusiasts returning to beaches. Former Public Relations Officer of the Amateur Swimming Association Jason Wichkam believes such individuals could be putting themselves at risk after being out of the water for an extended period.