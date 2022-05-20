President of the Joint Trade Union Movement Ancel Roget is calling on the working class to show their power, following the CPO's offer of zero, zero, zero, zero for the period January 2014 to January 2018, and zero, zero one for the period January 1st 2019 to January 1st 2021. More from Elizabeth Williams.
UNIONS SLAM GOVERNMENT’S OFFER
Elizabeth Williams
