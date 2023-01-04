Heads of the major unions representing public servants are gearing up for their matters at the Industrial Court, and they tell TV6 that they are cautiously optimistic. However the unions say the matter would be best handled outside the court. Rynessa Cutting has more.
UNIONS READY FOR COURT BATTLE
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Member of Parliament for Tabaquite Anita Haynes says despite her best efforts, two schools i…
Heads of the major unions representing public servants are gearing up for their matters at t…
It's a new year, which is why we are checking up on a son-of-the-soil who's actually overseas.
The Paria Commission of Enquiry will eventually visit the hyperbaric chamber which led to th…
National cricketer Imran Khan is backing the Red Force to lift the Regional Four-Day title t…
Paria's General Manager says diving company LMCS never presented a workable rescue plan. He …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- TERRI ON REGIONAL QUEENS COMPETITION
- CARNIVAL CHAIRMAN CONFIRMS
- REOPEN SCRAP IRON SECTOR TO SOLVE CRIME?
- ICONIC MAS ON TOBAGO CARNIVAL
- PRISONS COMM: LESS TENSION IN PRISONS
- Morning Edition:04 January 2023
- CARATAL RC PROTEST
- Morning Edition: 3rd January 2023
- PARAY UPDATE ON MAZAN ROAD
- Temporary Manzanilla Mayaro Road Open