Were members of the Special Branch positioned at schools across the country on Monday to observe the actions of teachers? According to the Labour movement, this is in fact the case. At a joint media conference today, which was also attended by TTUTA, OWTU President General, Ancel Roget, lambasted the police commissioner for the alleged action, and advised that he use his resources to fight actual crime instead. Rynessa Cutting reports.
UNIONS: POLICE CALLED OUT FOR TEACHERS
Rynessa Cutting
