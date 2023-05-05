With a number of wage negotiations now before special tribunals, trade unions are calling on government to bring labour legislation to Parliament now, to, among other things, change the way in which judges are appointed to the Industrial Court. Trade union heads tell the media that the judges are currently appointed by the State, so there may be public perception that they "sing for their supper". Rynessa Cutting reports.

