Worse than Judas! That's how the NUGFW is describing President of the Amalgamated Workers' Union, Michael Prentice, who on Monday signed off on the CPO's 4% wage increase offer. At a joint Press Conference Tuesday, the NUGFW, NATUC, TIWU and the Contractors and General Workers' Union bashed Prentice for allegedly "selling out" the trade union movement, and questioned whether he had been influenced into accepting the offer. Rynessa Cutting has the highlights.

