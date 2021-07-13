As one local businesses prioritize work for vaccinated staff, one unionist says that's a discriminatory practice which can end up before the court. The company says it's combating a high level of hesitancy but promises no Permanent lay-offs.
Unionist: Discriminatory To Prioritize Vaccinated Staff
