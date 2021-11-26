The Communication Workers' Union says it does not usually get involved in politics, but it's only right that it put its members on alert. Secretary General Clyde Elder, says the Union has it on good word that retrenchment is coming by the hundreds for TSTT workers across the country and the action will result in the total decimation of the Tobago branch. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New Road For Jehue

New Road For Jehue

Come tomorrow, a new slate will be voted into the National Association of Athletes and Admin…

Tracy On Farley

Tracy On Farley

PNM Tobago Council Political Leader -- Tracy Davidson-Celestine, says she's ready to take PD…