The Communication Workers' Union says it does not usually get involved in politics, but it's only right that it put its members on alert. Secretary General Clyde Elder, says the Union has it on good word that retrenchment is coming by the hundreds for TSTT workers across the country and the action will result in the total decimation of the Tobago branch. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Union Warns Of Mass Tstt Retrenchment
Rynessa Cutting
