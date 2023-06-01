A poll commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, has found that a majority of the respondents would be challenged to pay an increased electricity bill majority of respondents also indicated a willingness to switch to solar energy, but with high upfront costs, challenges in obtaining licences and other issues, energy experts are encouraging persons to switch to energy-efficient appliances, which could reduce their electricity bill as much as 50%. Rynessa Cutting reports.

