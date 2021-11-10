Even as government maintains that it will only acquire and administer World Health Organisation - approved therapeutics, the UNC continues to lobby government to make moves now, to secure COVID anti-viral pills for the country. This, as COVID deaths are being recorded in the double digits, almost on a daily basis. Rynessa Cutting reports.
UNC: Why Wait To Pre Order Covid Pills?
Rynessa Cutting
