Even as government maintains that it will only acquire and administer World Health Organisation - approved therapeutics, the UNC continues to lobby government to make moves now, to secure COVID anti-viral pills for the country. This, as COVID deaths are being recorded in the double digits, almost on a daily basis. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Classes Suspended

Classes Suspended

An interruption of face to face classes at the Bishop's High and Signal Hill Secondary Schoo…