The Opposition UNC has written to the Parliament requesting a Joint Select Committee hearing into the purportedly leaked Special Branch report on the alleged activities of Minister Foster Cummings. At the UNC's Monday night forum, Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal also called on the National Security Minister to answer a series of questions, as it concerns what Moonilal claims is a gunshot hole in the vehicle assigned to the Minister. Rynessa Cutting reports.
UNC: WHO SHOT NAT SEC VEHICLE?
Rynessa Cutting
