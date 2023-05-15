Who is guarding the girls? That's the question.. being asked by Opposition MP Barry Padarath,.. who says family members of teenage girls in children's homes.. have reached out to him.., claiming that several of the girls have turned up pregnant. Padarath is calling on the relevant ministry.. to find out who is impregnating these wards,.. and disclose what is being done about the problem.
UNC: Who’s Impregnating Girls IN Children’s Home
Rynessa Cutting
