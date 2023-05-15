Who is guarding the girls? That's the question.. being asked by Opposition MP Barry Padarath,.. who says family members of teenage girls in children's homes.. have reached out to him.., claiming that several of the girls have turned up pregnant. Padarath is calling on the relevant ministry.. to find out who is impregnating these wards,.. and disclose what is being done about the problem.  

Starting with the T&T Premier League...

Leaders AC Port of Spain.. had a good outing as they beat San Juan Jabloteh three to one in their match at the Ato Boldon Recreation Ground.

Former police chief turned politician -Gary Griffith.. has a message for Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher - Don't blow your own trumpet!

His comment.. comes after the Christopher gave herself an 'Excellent' rating.. for her performance as Commissioner thus far.

Three people.. described as "priority offenders".. have been detained by police in Maloney. And a quantity of ammunition, marijuana..and a stolen vehicle.. seized. 