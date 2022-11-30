Flood victims have suffered millions of dollars in losses, as estimated by MP for St Augustine, Khadijah Ameen. During a press conference Wednesday MP Ameen called on the State to make haste in awarding grants to flood victims. She also called on the government to state how much money they have received from flood insurance.

