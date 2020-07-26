UNC Wants Proof Over Election Observers

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says, government is doing what it can to ensure that at least one Election Observer Mission is present in T&T for the General Election on August 10th. Well, leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad-Bissessar believes otherwise and wants proof. Here's Alicia Boucher with that story.

UNC candidate for Princes Town Barry Padarath is out of quarantine, and met with supporters in the constituency for the first time since the start of the party's campaigning.

Certain sectors of the entertainment industry have remained closed. The Prime Minister says, government is cognizant of the impact not just on individuals, but also on the economy.