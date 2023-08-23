The UNC has filed an election Petition in the High Court seeking a ruling in favour of blocking a fresh election in the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk by the EBC.
The UNC claims that a ballot in favour of the party's candidate was wrongfully rejected by the EBC while the EBC has said it is following the Election Rules.
The Opposition Leader said on Tuesday that "in the interim, the UNC expects that the EBC shall not rush to hold a fresh election" until the High Court rules on the matter.
Political Editor Juhel Browne reports.