UNC TO GOV'T- DON'T RELY ON PAHO FOR VACCINES

The United National Congress is issuing a call to the government not to rely solely upon the World Health and Pan-American Health Organisations for the Monkeypox vaccine. It claims this would be repeating a past mistake.

Movement for Social Justice leader, David Abdulah is seeking to set the record straight concerning the renewing of the DESALCOTT contract under the People's Partnership. He says he had absolutely no involvement in that, and he's accusing the Public Utilities Minister of trying to evade the questions on WASA's transformation.

The government is being slammed for its proposed ban of scrap metal exports for a six month period a move intended to curb rampant theft of copper wire. The criticism comes from the United National Congress as well as the Movement for Social Justice.  

