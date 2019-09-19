A team of UNC lawyers is calling on the HDC to immediately reduce the cost of housing units distributed in Moruga.
Homeowners in Gomez trace claim they were offered the houses at one price, but upon signing the HDC raised the cost by over $100,000 or $200,000.
On Wednesday residents met with UNC representatives including the opposition leader.
During the party's pavement report in New Grant they signalled their intention to take the matter to court if the HDC fails to comply.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.