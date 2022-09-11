The United National Congress calls for immediate mandatory use of body cameras and an urgent audit of the SSA.
UNC Tackles Police Killings, Demands Mandatory Body Cams
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
David Abdulah is counting on Stuart Young to keep good his predecessor's promise and make public the Niquan report. He says serious questions surrounding the safety of the plant remain unanswered.
The United National Congress calls for immediate mandatory use of body cameras and an urgent audit of the SSA.
As debate continues to heat up with the public spat involving PDP leader Watson Duke and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine there is word tonight from the Roxborough Folk Performers.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh speaks to his recent hospitalisation. Happy to be out and about, he tells the medical association of plans to have a new blood donation programme.
Lopinot residents stage a protest over lack of water and poor roads, the Minister days it's …