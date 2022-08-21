As the three-day Agri-Forum and Expo comes to end this evening, the United National Congress believes that the Government is shying away from its responsibility to the agricultural sector. However, the opposition commends regional heads for their steps towards securing food security in the region.
UNC: STOP NEGLECTING FARMERS AND FISHERFOLK
- Melissa Maynard
