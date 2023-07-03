UNC STANDS BY CANDIDATE

The United National Congress says the Central Bank’s attempt to force its employee, a UNC local government candidate, to withdraw his nomination due to a breach in their policy is hypocritical.
The Opposition says in taking the matter to court, they will force a review of the bank’s policy which it believes is disproportional and infringes on the rights of citizens.
On Friday night the candidate was able to secure an injunction to prevent the bank from firing him while the matter is being resolved.