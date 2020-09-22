The UNC is once again knocking what it calls the "sloppy" rollout of distance learning in this pandemic period. Party Public Relations Officer, Anita Haynes, says in her constituency of Tabaquite, many households still do not have devices, proper connectivity, or packaged material, something she feels is unacceptable, six months into the pandemic.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Barrackpore farmers are tonight pleading with the government to increase resources to the praedial larceny squad so that they can tackle animal theft in their communities more aggressively.
The Oilfields Workers Trade Union is accusing National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited, NP, of gambling with the lives of its lorry drivers.
As of now, if you so desire, you no longer need to go to the Immigration Office to collect your new or renewed passports.
A soldier is among nine people arrested, after police raided a home, which officers say was linked to a pyramid scheme.
The Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network is taking in front, ahead of the budget, calling for the government to hold its hands on the removal of fuel subsides.
Hyland gets settled into his new club we bring you a story of two youth footballers hoping to make their name internationally.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- 2 Weeks After Death, No Autopsy
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 22nd September 2020
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 21st September 2020
- CDC Reverses Airborne Position
- Raid On Pyramid
- Over 250 Prisons Officers In Quarantine
- New Passport Delivery System Launched
- Dissecting The Budget
- $8.8 Million in LED Bulbs to Be Distributed
- Taxi Drivers Calling For Fairness And Police Intervention