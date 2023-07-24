The Opposition UNC says that former Fifa Vice President Jack Warner appearance at event scheduled for tomorrow night being held by the UNC, NTA and the party he founded - is part of the unification of parties the Oppostion Leader called for to defeat the PNM at the polls.

