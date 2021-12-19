The Opposition claims the Government's plan for public sector safe zones from mid-January is an attack on public servants. Juhel Browne reports.

Health Secretary: Central Gov’t Not Compassionate

The Central Government and the previous THA have failed at communicating in a kind, compassionate, and non-judgmental way. Instead, they've insisted on vaccine-shaming, which has resulted in many people being hesitant and angry.

Devant Congratulates PM Rowley On Public Sector Safe Zone

Government has received support.. from a former Cabinet member in the People's Partnership administration for its plan to furlough without pay those employed in the Public Sector.. who have not been vaccinated against Covid 19 by mid-January.

Workers Protest

The Tobago Agri business Development Company Limited was launched in October of 2020 through…