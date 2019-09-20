The opposition is responding to government's annoucement of the sale of the refinery to the OWTU's company.
In theory, they're in favour but they have questions.
They say the Minister needs to explain how a company incorporated on December 4th 2018 -- just about 10 months ago, would be able to provide finance and expertise, to secure a multi-billion dollar industrial asset.
The Minister must explain the Cabinet's decision to sell the refinery without undertaking any due diligence, on the preferred bidder.
They also call upon the Minister of Finance to state urgently any and all foreign partners associated with the preferred company.
They want the Government to explain under what circumstances they have taken a decision to give away a multibillion-dollar asset, without the payment of a single dollar to a company that is less than one year old.