The United National Congress believes the nation is in crisis as the country approaches its 60th anniversary of independence. The opposition is of the view that government continues to fail in treating with crime. MP Saddam Hosein took the Prime Minister to task for supporting the Minister of National Security in his fight against crime. He was referring to the PM's statements on Tuesday evening in Belmont . Here's more in this report
