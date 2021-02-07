But serving opposition MPs may be seeing it differently as the United National Congress is once again calling for the resignation of National Security Minister Stuart Young. Added to the reasons ventilated previously, the UNC feels that there was a nonchalant response to the malfunctioning CCTV cameras in the country. The party also re-inforced why it is not supporting the Evidence and Bail Amendment Bills. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
UNC Renews Call For Young to Resign
Alicia Boucher
