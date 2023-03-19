UNC QUESTIONS RIC CESS ARRANGEMENT

The United National Congress is claiming that the Regulated Industries Commission would automatically benefit financially from any increase in electricity rates. That's because of monies that are paid to the RIC by service providers. However, the Ministry of Public Utilities is accusing the UNC of making public mischief, as it says, the UNC has misconstrued the arrangement under which the funds are paid to the RIC. 

As fingers point in the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, Senior Counsel, for serious inadequacies in the criminal justice system, the United National Congress calls on Gaspard to break his silence. The UNC is also questioning the timing of the claims being made against Gaspard.

Head of the National Evangelical Spiritual Baptist Faith in Tobago, Archbishop Glenroy Anthony Jack, is tonight agreeing with Police Commissioner Earla Christopher, that divine intervention is needed to fight crime in the country, as evil has spread across Trinidad and Tobago.

The nature of the T&TEC's Power Purchase Agreements came under fire, as the Regulated Industries Commission continued its public consultations in San Fernando on Saturday. 

Central FC came from behind to draw 1-1 with Morvant Caledonia United. And Point Fortin Civic beat Prison Services 2-0 in their game. We have the action from the Arima Velodrome.

