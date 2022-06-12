In its Sunday weekly news conference today, the United National Congress called on the Prime Minister to fire Attorney General Reginald Armour SC, if he doesn't resign. 

Do The Right Thing Attorney General

Attorney at Law Martin George, is also adding his voice to the embroglio. He is calling on Attorney General, Reginald Armour S.C. to do the honorable thing, and offer clarity and an explanation in the matter.

Action For The Ocean

In observance of World Ocean Day some police Youth clubs in Tobago partnered with SpeSeas an NGO that advocates for ocean conservation and awareness, to participate in ocean activities on Saturday, which included the visit of the Buccoo Reef and mangrove walk along Buccoo Bay.

UNC: Prime Minister Must Fire Amour

Foster Cummings Meet With Constituents

Foster Cummings Meet With Constituents

Member of Parliament for La Horquetta / Talparo Foster Cummings hit the ground on Sunday afternoon, meeting with constituents in the La Horquetta community. During his walkabout, the MP told the Media he is not deterred by the recent court ruling involving United National Congress Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.