In its Sunday weekly news conference today, the United National Congress called on the Prime Minister to fire Attorney General Reginald Armour SC, if he doesn't resign.
UNC: Prime Minister Must Fire Amour
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Attorney at Law Martin George, is also adding his voice to the embroglio. He is calling on Attorney General, Reginald Armour S.C. to do the honorable thing, and offer clarity and an explanation in the matter.
In observance of World Ocean Day some police Youth clubs in Tobago partnered with SpeSeas an NGO that advocates for ocean conservation and awareness, to participate in ocean activities on Saturday, which included the visit of the Buccoo Reef and mangrove walk along Buccoo Bay.
In its Sunday weekly news conference today, the United National Congress called on the Prime Minister to fire Attorney General Reginald Armour SC, if he doesn't resign.
Member of Parliament for La Horquetta / Talparo Foster Cummings hit the ground on Sunday afternoon, meeting with constituents in the La Horquetta community. During his walkabout, the MP told the Media he is not deterred by the recent court ruling involving United National Congress Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.
Leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad-Bissessar is promising fair elections on…
A tropical wave passed through the country early on Saturday morning leaving some homes with…