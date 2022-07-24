UNC Press Conference

The opposition UNC says when the Prime Minister declared crime a public health issue earlier this week, it confirmed the government has no clue how to bring the spiraling crime rate under control. Speaking at the UNC’s weekly Sunday morning press conference, MP Rodney Charles also called on the government to respond to the alarming revelations made in a recent US trafficking in persons report. 

