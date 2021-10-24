UNC Press Conference

Opposition members say they will begin to rally support for their declaration of an October revolution. Speaking at their weekly media briefing this morning, Senator Wade Mark said they will be calling on the population to stand up against the government following it’s handling of the police service commission imbroglio. The UNC also speculated on the reasons Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley might have lost confidence in the former police commissioner, suggesting a connection to recent events.

The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association is pushing forward with their second attempt at holding a "drive for progress" motorcade early next month.

